This Black History Month, we want to celebrate and acknowledge the projects that afford black talent opportunities to shine.
Viola Davis, the first African-American woman to win the Emmy Award for best actress in a drama series, said during her 2015 acceptance speech:
“You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there,” Davis said. “Here is to all the writers, Peter Nowalk, Shonda Rhimes,” Davis went on, “people who have redefined what it means to be beautiful, sexy, to be a leading woman, to be black. And to all the Taraji P. Hensons and Kerry Washingtons . . . to Gabrielle Union, thank you for taking us over that line.”
There is no doubt that in any industry, especially on the big-screen, representation is key!
Whether creating a modern version of an old series, or a black version of a predominately-white classic, here are our Top 10 Best in Black Television and Film Remakes:
The post Best in Black: Top 10 Best Black Television and Film Remakes appeared first on Black America Web.
Best in Black: Top 10 Best Black Television and Film Remakes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. The Color Purple (2023), remake of The Color Purple (1985)
2. The Wiz (1978), remake of The Wizard of Oz (1939)
3. Annie (2014), remake of Annie (1982)
4. Bel-Air (2022), remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air (1990)
5. The Karate Kid (2010), remake of The Karate Kid (1984)
6. Steel Magnolias (2012), remake of Sweet Magnolias (1989)
7. Death at a Funeral (2010), remake of Death at a Funeral (2007)
8. Cinderella (1950), remake of Cinderella (1997)
-
King of Beats ATL: Vote Now on the TOP 16!
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
ATL Twitter Reacts to Killer Mike Getting Arrested at The Grammys
-
What Is Drake's Son Name? ---- "I Only Love Mahbed & My Momma I'm Sorry" !?!?
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]