Happy Black History Month! This February we are highlighting the ‘Best In Black’ in correlation with the 2024 Urban One Honors theme, premiering February 25, 2024 on TV One! Of course there are many, many ways that showcase the greatness of Black people, we will be sharing a few throughout the month.

Tom Joyner Foundation Catapults Scholarship Support Into The Millions For HBCU Students

As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, we still more doctors, nurses and health care providers. Today I am highlighting a few Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that you should consider when looking for a career in Nursing. A Nurse is a licensed health-care professional who practices independently or is supervised by a physician, surgeon, or dentist and they are needed even more these days. Throughout the United States there are around 279,600 Black Registered Nurses and around 162,800 Licensed Practical Nurses acorroding to Cross River Therapy. With over 105 HBCUs to choose from we hope that your dreams to become a Nurse will be nourished at one of the schools in the list provided by nurses.org below:

Best In Black: Top HBCUs For Nursing appeared first on Black America Web.

