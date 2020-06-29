



This year BET is celebrating 20 years of bringing Black Excellence to the main stage!

In 2020 of course the BET Awards are being brought to us virtually due to COVID-19 but the show must go on because our culture can’t be canceled. “There was no way that we were going to cancel the BET Awards especially at this moment when music is such an important activist” BET Networks Executive Vice President, Head of specials, music programming and music strategy Connie Orlando shared with Tareence J during this year’s pre-show. Tonight the theme was clearly about amplifying our voices, culture, and love.

Below are all the winners from the 2020 BET Awards…

RELATED: See The BET Awards 2020 Performances [VIDEO]

RELATED: 2020 BET Awards Virtual Media Room With DJ QuickSilva And Dominique Da Diva

BET Awards 2020 Winners was originally published on kysdc.com