Beyoncé & Jay-Z Kicked It With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry At The Lion King Premiere

Despite the shenanigans of Donald Trump, relations between Britain and the United States are still solid. We know this because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked it with Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the European premiere of The Lion King in London yesterday (July 14).
The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were photographed chatting it up with the Carters. Bey, a longtime fan of Markle, and the Duchess are even seen giving each other a hug. Proper protocol is to not touch a Royal, unless they engage first, which is likely what happened (Prince Harry is also seen hugging Bey while Jigga looks on).
All we need now is Markle in a proper Beyoncé video to make the cipher complete.
Check out photos of high key international diplomacy below. You just know this is going to show in a Jay-Z verse somewhere down the line.
1. European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King”Source:Getty
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meets cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) and US rapper Jay-Z (R) stand by as Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (2nd L) greets US singer-songwriter Beyoncé (C) as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex greet US singer-songwriter Beyoncé and and US rapper Jay-Z at the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain’s Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) meets cast and crew, including US singer-songwriter Beyoncé (C) and her husband, US rapper Jay-Z (R) as she attends the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London on July 14, 2019. (Photo by Niklas HALLE’N / POOL / AFP)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meets cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (3rd L) and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (2nd L) meet cast and crew, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter (C) Jay-Z (R) as they attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Niklas Halle’n-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Jay Z and Beyonce Knowles-Carter attend “The Lion King” European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the European film premiere of Disney’s ‘The Lion King’ at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 14 July, 2019 in London, England (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)