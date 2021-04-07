Billionaire Status: 7 Luxurious Items Kim Kardashian Could Buy With $1 Billion

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian West is making headlines again. This time the celebrity is trending , because she officially became a billionaire yesterday (April 6). Between her multiple businesses, Keeping Up With The Kardashians show franchise, and her substantial investments in real estate, the reality star has become one of the wealthiest women in the world. Mostly due to the success of her beauty business, KKW Beauty, and her most recent loungewear business, Skims, she has officially reached billionaire status for the first time according to Forbes , who announced her inclusion in their World’s Billionaires list.

Now regarded as one of the richest people in the world, Kim stands alongside Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, on the Forbes list. West initially launched KKW Beauty in 2017, and last year Coty acquired a 20% stake in the beauty line that valued the business at $1 billion. According to Forbes, her remaining stake in the business is worth about $500 million.

Her other business, Skims, features a collection of shapewear and bodysuits meant to hug your figure. Forbes mentions she has a majority stake in the private business, but did not disclose revenue. A source told the magazine the company is valued upwards $500 million. According to the global media company, her stake is possibly worth $225 million, which is “enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family has appeared on a Forbes list in the past. Forbes sparked controversy for including Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, the youngest ever self-made billionaire at 21 years old, in a previous list.

Kim Kardashian is surrounded by billionaires. Amongst the 2,000 or so richest people in the world, her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West himself is worth a reported $6.6 billion, where most of his wealth is tied in his apparel businesses.

The real question is what could Kim Kardashian purchase with a billion dollars?

