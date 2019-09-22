CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood

Posted 18 hours ago

Listen…we just love us some Billy Porter!

The Tony winner and Emmy nominee is a proud, out Black gay man who literally SLAYS every red carpet he walks down with his authenticity, fearlessness and iconic sense of style.

But just when you thought it wasn’t possible for him to top himself, the Pose star did exactly that even before getting into his limo to go to the 71st Primetime Emmys tonight.

He basically STUNTED by letting folks follow him as he got ready for tonight’s festivities…and babyeeeeee….it’s an entire mood!

Take a look:

Billy Porter Getting Ready For The Emmys Is A Whole Mood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

2. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

3. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

4. Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini

Billy Porter Gets Ready For The 71st Emmy Awards With A Marvelous Ketel One Martini Source:Getty

5. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

6. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

8. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

9. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

10. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

11. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

13. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

14. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

15. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

16. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

17. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

18. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

19. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

20. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

21. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

22. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

23. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

24. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

25. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

26. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

27. Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards

Billy Porter Prepares For The 71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close