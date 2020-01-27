CLOSE
HomePhotos

Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires The Shadiest Memes

Posted 8 hours ago

Billy Porter arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN


For those oblivious to Billy Porter‘s red carpet events, it should be known that the Pose actor will always put on a show for the people. His appearance at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards was no different and luckily, some hilarious memes ensued.

According to Time magazine, Porter was styled by Sam Ratelle and he rocked a sparkling turquoise jacket-jumpsuit curtesy of designer Scott Studenberg. If the threads weren’t epic enough, Porter topped it off with a wide-brimmed hat with a remote-controlled privacy screen of crystalline fringes.

The hat was conjured up by Sarah Sokol, whose clients include Janelle Monáe, actor Emilia Clarke and New York’s own Cardi B. Smooth Technology was the group behind the hat hardware. It’s engineered to open and shut under various circumstances. Check out the magic below.

 

And it was so.

The Internet took the moment and elevated it to the next level with some shady memes. Check out some of the funniest ones below!

 

Billy Porter’s Showstopping Hat At The Grammys Inspires The Shadiest Memes  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

I need this hat 🥂 #grammys2020 @theebillyporter

A post shared by shitty wine memes (@shittywinememes) on

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close