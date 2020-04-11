Bird Behavior: Yaya Mayweather Could Face Up To 99 Years For Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama

There might not be a greater example of throwing your life away right now than Yaya Mayweather stabbing up her boyfriend’s baby mother. If prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, the daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather could face up to 99 years.

The 19-year-old Iyanna Mayweather made a spectacular fool of herself last week when she arrived at NBA YoungBoy’s Houston home to discover that his child’s mother, Lapattra Jacobs, was at the residence. Stories have been swirling that Mayweather and Jacobs got into an altercation that spilled over into a kitchen area where Mayweather stabbed the victim in the arms according to reports.

Mayweather was arrested and jailed, later bonding out with charges announced at a later date. According to a report from The Blast, Mayweather was charged with Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon, which carries a sentence ranging from five to 99 years and a $10,000 fine. Mayweather has retained the services of famed Houston attorney Kent Schaffer, who has represented Scarface, Slim Thug, Pimp C, J. Prince, Chace Crawford, and other notables. Mayweather intends to plead not guilty.

Mayweather’s famous dad seemingly hasn’t said much about his daughter’s predicament, including responding to YoungBoy disrespecting his name in front of Ms. Mayweather during his Instagram Live beef rant against Kodak Black and Jackboy last weekend.

On Twitter, Yaya Mayweather’s name began trending as news of her potential prison sentence went wide with a boatload of slander and reactions coming down as a result.

