BLACK & BLUE Takeover At SpelHouse Homecoming 2019 [Exclusive Photos]

Posted 14 hours ago

1. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Nafessa Williams is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,georgia – us state,visit,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia,nafessa williams

2. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson takes a selfie with fans during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,photography themes,selfie,georgia – us state,visit,fan – enthusiast,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

3. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Naomie Harris is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,georgia – us state,visit,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia

4. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Naomie Harris is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,georgia – us state,visit,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia

5. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,georgia – us state,visit,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

6. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,georgia – us state,visit,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

7. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris, and Nafessa Williams are seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,georgia – us state,visit,tyrese,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor,nafessa williams

8. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris, and Nafessa Williams are seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,georgia – us state,visit,tyrese,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor,nafessa williams

9. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,georgia – us state,visit,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

10. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson greets fans during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,georgia – us state,visit,greeting,fan – enthusiast,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

11. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson, and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,tyrese,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

12. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,tyrese,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia

13. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: A food truck is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,food,georgia – us state,visit,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

14. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: A food truck is seen during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,food,georgia – us state,visit,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

15. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson, and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,tyrese,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

16. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Nafessa Williams and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,nafessa williams

17. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Nafessa Williams and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,nafessa williams

18. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Nafessa Williams and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,nafessa williams

19. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Nafessa Williams and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,nafessa williams

20. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor is seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

21. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Nafessa Williams is seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia,nafessa williams

22. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

23. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

24. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson, Nafessa Williams, and Deon Taylor are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor,nafessa williams

25. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Tyrese Gibson takes a selfie with fans during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topix,photography themes,selfie,georgia – us state,visit,fan – enthusiast,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia

26. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor and Tyrese Gibson interact with fans during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) communication,photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,georgia – us state,visit,fan – enthusiast,tyrese,morehouse college,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

27. Black & Blue

Black & Blue Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 24: Deon Taylor, Tyrese Gibson, and Naomie Harris are seen serving from a food truck during the “Black & Blue” cast members’ visit to Morehouse College on October 24, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Screen Gems) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,cast member,food,georgia – us state,visit,setting,tyrese,morehouse college,naomie harris,atlanta – georgia,deon taylor

