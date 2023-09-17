“We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with very heavy hearts,” said the Bucs organization. “We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy.”

“We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter,” the team said in a statement. “We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family.”

Former NBA player Brandon Hunter died this week at the age of 42. His cause of death has not been publicly released. Hunter was a standout player at Ohio University, earning three All-MAC First Team awards. The Cincinnati native was the 56th overall pick in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft. He played his NBA ball with the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic.

3. Bill Pinkney, American Sailor

Bill Pinkney, the first Black American to sail around the world solo via the Capes died this week at the age of 87.

According to reports, Pinkney died after complications from falling down a staircase. He suffered a serious brain injury from the fall.

Captain Bill Pinkney was most known for his adventures on the water. In 1992 the Black sailor sailed around the world by himself, leaving from Boston, sailing around Cape Horn and returning to Boston.

“My original plan was to sail around the world on a 35-footer as inspiration for my two grandchildren, Pinkney told Boat US. “It became something much bigger when I got some sponsorship, added an educational component, and ultimately developed a curriculum for school kids in Chicago and Boston.”

One of Pinkney’s greatest memories from his trip around the world was sailing around South Africa just weeks after Nelson Mandela was released from jail after almost three decades in prison.

“I sailed past Robben Island, where he’d been imprisoned, flying a red, black, and green spinnaker, the colors of the African liberation movement,” Pinkney told Boat US. “As an afterthought, I should’ve put a big yellow Star of David on there as well [laughing], because I’m Jewish.”

Pinkney also made it a mission to sail the Middle Passage slave trade routes and has won a handful of awards, including being inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2021 and receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award. He also would go on to write a children’s book about his experiences as a Black sailor.

“I had some tough times, I got knocked down twice, passed through two hurricanes, almost got run over by a big ship, it’s all adversity, but it ends. You have to stick to your guns and keep moving forward and it will end,” Pinkney once told Fox 32.

“Being Black never stopped Bill,” said his window Migdalia. “Being Black never stopped Bill. The racism in the U.S. never stopped Bill. People telling him he couldn’t do things never stopped him. People telling him he was too old–He did sail around the world when he was 55! If he believed people that he was old, he would have never done it.”

From Atlanta First News:

Pinkney was not the first Black man to sail around the world alone; that honor belongs to Teddy Seymour, who completed the journey by sailing through the Panama and Suez Canals.

Seymour completed the trip in 1987. According to the Bay State Banner, he traveled through the Suez Canal to avoid Durban, South Africa, which was still under a racist apartheid policy.

His trip around the world was over 27,000 miles and took 22 months to complete.

Pinkney also sailed the Great Lakes as well as several oceans for over his 30-year career on the water.