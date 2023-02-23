Black History NOW Celebrates the paths paved by those who broke the mold in areas of film, sports, science, art and business. The heroes of today stand on the shoulders of giants, looking ahead and creating even more opportunities for African-Americans to thrive in spaces that were historically denied to our people.
Today, we celebrate the once and future moguls: Business-minded individuals who turned a few dollars into millions.
Black Faces in White Spaces: Big Business was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
