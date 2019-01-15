Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS) was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. ‘When The game Stands Tall”When The Game Stands Tall’ Boys & Girls Clubs Of The East Valley Special Screening Hosted By Thomas Carter

'When The game Stands Tall''When The Game Stands Tall' Boys & Girls Clubs Of The East Valley Special Screening Hosted By Thomas Carter Source:Getty

TEMPE, AZ – AUGUST 15: Director Thomas Carter answers questions from the audience about the movie before the special screening of his movie ‘When The Game Stands Tall’ on August 15, 2014 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images for TriStar Pictures) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,movie,film screening,screening,audience,asking,answering,tempe – arizona,when the game stands tall

2. The Marriott Content Studios ‘French Kiss’ Film Premiere

The Marriott Content Studios 'French Kiss' Film Premiere Source:Getty

MARINA DEL REY, CA – MAY 19: (L-R) Executive Producer Ian Sander, director Thomas Carter and Executive Producer Kim Moses attend The Marriott Content Studios ‘French Kiss’ film premiere at the Marina del Rey Marriott on May 19, 2015 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marriott Hotels) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,film premiere,red carpet event,marriott international,executive producer,kissing on the mouth,2015,marina del rey

3. Premiere of ‘When The Game Stands Tall’ – Arrivals

Premiere of 'When The Game Stands Tall' - Arrivals Source:WENN

Los Angeles premiere of ‘When The Game Stands Tall’ held at the ArcLight Hollywood – Arrivals

4. History Presents ‘Night One’ Of Events Series ‘Roots’

History Presents 'Night One' Of Events Series 'Roots' Source:WENN

Thomas Carter attends History’s premiere screening of ‘Night One’ of the four night epic event series, ‘Roots’ at Alice Tully Hall on May 23, 2016 in New York City.

Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close