Black Hollywood Shined At The 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

The 2019 Glamour Women of The Year Awards were hosted on Monday night and Black women in Hollywood and beyond slayed on the red carpet! It definitely felt like yellow and coral-esque colors were a big trend, as were the ladies rocking their natural hair.

One of the night’s honorees grown-ish star Yara Shahidi was perfection in her Schiaparelli flower power dress and curly up-do with cascading tendrils. After being given her award from talk show host and comedian Trevor Noah, the Yale coed spoke openly about the importance of activism.

“To be a woman is to be an abolitionist,” said Shahidi.

“To be a woman is to understand the power of our yes, of course, but to understand how groundbreaking and system-shaking it is to say no. But it’s because no is productive. Our no doesn’t just sit still saying, ‘I am okay being discontent with the system in front of me.’ Our no takes action. Our no stands up. Our no is allyship. Our no understands that I must advocate for something greater than myself because I am you and you are me and we are of each other. Our no understands that we are tearing apart this system, what it means to connect in spite of. But it’s because of our differences in creating spaces to celebrate one another.”

Along with Shahidi, Oscar-nominated director Ava Duvernay was also honored at the event for her tireless fight for truth-telling and gender equity in Hollywood.

“So much of the conversation is about how the table needs a chair for us,” she said. “But I also believe in making your own doors, making your own system, in such a way that inclusion is even needed. My truth is I don’t want a chair at the table, or even three, or even half. The real truth is I want the table to be rebuilt in my likeness.”

Ava was presented her award from When They See Us actor Niecy Nash shared, ” I blessed to know Ava as an artist and a friend. I’m double-dipping.”

What a night of inspiration, accomplishment and of course, fashion. Here’s a look at some of the night’s best looks:

