I don’t know about anyone else but Ginuwine was the soundtrack of my High School & College years. When “Ginuwine… the Bachelor” dropped with the single “Pony” dominating radio, I don’t think I really knew what I was listening too because it was so different but it was dope! Timbaland’s unique production combined with Ginuwine’s skill as a singer and dancer was the ingredients for success not just for G, but for other R&B and Pop artists who took a “bite” out of their style.

“100% Ginuwine” turned the Washington D.C. native into a star. The singles “What’s So Different?”, “None of Ur Friends Business” and “So Anxious” continued to dominate the radio. College parties could literally create a Ginuwine playlist and let it ride until the party was over.

So for Black Music Month, we not only give G the respect he’s earned, we spotlight some of the biggest hits of his career.

Black Music Month: Ginuwine’s Top 10 Biggest Hits According To Billboard was originally published on mymajicdc.com