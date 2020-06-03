CLOSE
Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put The World On Oak Cliff Sound and Culture

Posted June 3, 2020

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Source: @Saybrea / Radio One


In the past 2 years, Yella Beezy has become one of the new biggest stars in music industry to make it out of Dallas. His No. 1 hit “That’s On Me,” broke by  97.9 The Beat in 2019 turned heads of many.

But, It was one ultimate cosign that changed the game for his career. One of which being the Queen B herself, Beyoncé who allowed Beezy to open up for her during the “On The Run II Tour” Dallas stop with Jay-Z.  Since then, opportunities have opened up for him and Dallas artists as a whole allowing the world to hear the Oakcliff sound and expose them to the Oak Cliff culture and drip with his shag haircut. Since then the Dallas native has been undefeated in viral hits.

In Honor of Black Music Month, Here are our top 5 favorite Yella Beezy songs!

Black Music Month: How Yella Beezy Put The World On Oak Cliff Sound and Culture

1. That’s One Me

2. Up 1

3. Bacc At It Again

4. Restroom Occupied Ft. Chris Brown

5. Rich MF Featuring Pharell

Close