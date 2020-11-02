Black Ops Alert: 10 Known Rappers Who Tap Danced For Donald Trump

The country is a candle burning at both ends. COVID-19 numbers are on the incline as we enter the flu season. And with the 2020 Presidential Election just around the corner, more than 91 million Americans have already selected their preferred candidate in pre-election voting.
We can’t stress enough that all voters need to be informed of their candidate’s platforms before making a selection at the polls. Find proper outlets to gather information. Don’t, for example, base your decision on a single misinterpreted soundbite about a policy proposal on a single issue.
The number of rappers willing to trade a Biden vote for Trump because they’ve been misinformed or self-serving is more than you think. It’s textbook Op behavior, if you will. We’ve compiled a list of 10 rappers who’ve used Al Gore’s internet to coon and tap dance for Cheeto Trump.
Ya hate to see it.
1. Lil WayneSource:Twitter
Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. is the latest artist to join Donald Trump’s tapdancing team. Last week he shared a photo of himself standing with President Cheeto in the most ridiculous looking sweater that almost trended more than the image itself on social media.
“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership,” Wayne said on Twitter. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”
Fans born after 1996 were visibility confused on the timeline, but avid followers of Weezy knew his unapologetic support for law enforcement has remained unwavering during peak police brutality-ridden news cycles over the years. His argument: a white cop saved his life when he shot himself. Yeah, read about that here.
2. Lil PumpSource:Twitter
Lost cause Lil Pump endorsed Trump on an Instagram story looking washed and highly inebriated as he explained why, and it’s strictly cemented on the tax plan.
“All I gotta say is Trump 2020, b*tch,” Pump fire-breathed in a video. “F*ck I look like paying extra 33 in taxes for Biden b*tch ass n*gga. F*ck sleepy Joe, n*gga. Trump 2020, b*tch. Ah!”
He literally wore a cape to double-down on his stance.
3. Blocboy JBSource:Twitter
Earlier this year, BlocBoy JB flung his drawers at Trump when then the country was first hit by the deadly wave of COVID-19. In a since-deleted Twitter post dated March 20, the Memphis rapper commented on Cheeto’s leadership skills. “I’m Starting To Like Trump No Cap. Dude Ass To Gangsta.”
Shortly after in another deleted post, he confessed his rap sheet prevented him from voting for Cheeto. “Trump Might Would’ve Got My Vote If I Wasn’t A Felon😂😂.”
With the election nearing, fans are reminded of those tweets and are directing their disappointment to him on Twitter. In response to the backlash, he clarified that he’s no longer team Trump.
“Bruh I’m not no fuccin trump supporter fucc trump and the election president don’t make laws the congress do.”
4. Fivio ForeignSource:Twitter
Brooklyn Drill rapper Fivio Foreign is another rapper who seemed unbothered by Trump. In a video for his song “Big Drip,” a man is seen at the :15 mark with a customized MAGA hat as he exits a Bently convertible.
The hat, which stands for “Make America Great Again,” once stood as a piece of cheap apparel from Trump’s campaign merchandise capsule during his 2016 election has now been reclaimed as a new symbol of white supremacy throughout his presidency.
Clearly, fans expressed concern over this imagery in the video and wanted insight from the rapper. When a fan asked if wearing the hat was Hip-Hop and he responded:
“Yeah, it’s hip-hop. I ain’t going against Trump,” he said. “Whatever, do what you got to do. Whoever wear[s] your hats, wear your hats. Go viral.”
5. Tekashi 6ix9ineSource:Instagram
Lacefront aficionado Tekashi 6ix9ine made this list after admitting in a September interview with The New York Times just where he stands with the President when it comes to his support.
When asked about people comparing him to Trump he responded: “I don’t think Trump trolls. I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.”
Asked where his vote would go, he quietly squeaked “I would vote for Trump.”
6. Asian DollSource:Twitter
Asian Doll felt compelled to share her political views and it didn’t sound as smart as she thought it did when she decided to share it on social media.
“I f*ck with the n**ga Trump because the n**ga giving out a lot of money right now,” she explained on Instagram Live. “I get my money in different ways so I be around a lot of people who get their money in different ways, too and they is up.”
She jumped on Twitter to further explain her stance on political matters.
“F**k both of them at the end of the day but Shid we got 2 choices I was just saying cause it’s time to vote…..DAM,” she said on Oct. 12 in a now-deleted tweet.
“I rather trump be the president then that other dude fasho.”
Fans dragged her all over the internet, which prompted the “Come Find Me” rapper to unapologetically return the energy to her critics by inviting them to suck her nether regions.
7. Waka Flocka FlameSource:Instagram
Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka Flame has proven to be the ultimate flip-flopper when it comes to his support of Donald Trump.
In October, Akademiks posted a video of President Barack Obama ethering Cheeto at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. The big homie #barackobama violated #donaldtrump at a rally event today,” he captioned. A user commented, “it’s people who think Trump is a better President than Obama.” Waka replied, “Guess I’m a clown” with a clown emoji.
This is a far cry from his “f*ck Donald Trump!” rant in 2017 after taking a fan’s Trump jersey and wiping it with his bare backside.
8. 50 CentSource:Instagram
50 Cent failed to read the room when he went on Instagram venting about Biden’s proposed tax plan on high-income earners living in California, New Jersey, New York State, and New York City.
“👀WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he blindly captioned on the post. “🏃♂️💨I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind.😤. “
He even threatened to leave the country at one point when he doubled down on his anger on Biden’s 62 percent metric. Trump caught wind of the news and showed love on his Instagram.
The reactionary slander from fans was so rough, ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler had to throw on a cape to bring Fif back to his senses.
She further explained on her visit to “The View” that Fif was just joking and the Trump support was all cap.
“So he called me and he wasn’t serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden. He made that very clear to me, and he said that I was able to tell you girls and tell any other press I did that he is supporting Joe Biden.”
She continued, “I did promise to pay his taxes, and then I found out it’s illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate. So I offered him another form of payment and we’ll see if he takes me up on it, but I don’t have to pay him, he’s already a Biden supporter.”
He’s since rescinded his endorsement officially, but the damage is already done at this point.
9. Ice CubeSource:Twitter
Wading through Ice Cube’s politics is more exhausting than powering through a “24” marathon trying to keep up with Jack Bauer’s heroics to save the country.
The struggle activist has been outwardly unsure of which candidate to support because his primary focus has been steadfast on developing a plan exclusively to reduce the wealth gap between African Americans and whites. His platform: What’s in it for us?
As millions of voters across the country continue to wait in long lines– in some cases for as long as 12-hours– to vote early for the upcoming election, Cube
Last month, Cube was outed by a Trump aid for secretly working with the administration on the Platinum Plan.
According to Politico, Biden’s camp wasn’t as energetic when propositioned to speak with Cube and expressed interest to further explore Cube’s plan after the election.
The White House, on the other hand, was involved in a weekslong courtship with the rapper since August. While the “F*ck The Police” rapper refused to meet with Administration reps in person, his representatives lobbied for policies addressing the wealth gap, which lead to a $500 billion promise in funding pending Trump’s reelection.
It was later confirmed in a Twitter post responding to backlash from Pierson’s Tweet.
“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me,” he tweeted on Oct. 14. “Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”
With all of that, he still refuses to share which set he reps. He even curved a Zoom call with Senator Kamala Harris, Biden’s VP pick on the Democratic ticket.
At this point, if you’re on the fence you are considered a Trump supporter.
10. Kanye WestSource:Twitter
Top tier op, Kanye West, is an obvious choice for this list, so no need to beat a dead horse. Throughout Trump’s presidency, we’ve watched the “Jesus Walks” rapper profess his love for the guy and it continues to boggle our minds.
To make matters worse, West is running for president and is soliciting voters to write his name in on ballots. While this may seem like a self-serving initiative to employ, it is definitely a tactic to lure much-needed votes away from Biden’s ticket.
To cement his delusion and op behavior, the presidential hopeful recently sat down with Joe Rogan and blew hot air at the mic for 3-hours saying nothing of substance to support his desire to be Commander-In-Chief.