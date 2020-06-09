CLOSE
Black Owned Hair Care Company Resource List Reveals Carol’s Daughter Isn’t Black Owned, Natural Twitter Clutches Luscious Curls

Posted 5 hours ago

Vanity Fair's Founders Fair

Founder of Carol’s Daughter Lisa Price speaks onstage during Vanity Fairs Founders Fair at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on April 20, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Vanity Fair) / Getty


The search for Black-owned products and services is on the rise as a part of efforts to grow and promote keeping the Black dollar in the Black community, but after a list hit the web exposing natural hair care lines including Cantu, African Pride, and Carol’s Daughter weren’t actually Black-owned has left natural hair Twitter in shambles.

On Tuesday (Jun 9) a list of Black-owned beauty brands versus Black promoted brands were posted and for many, the fact that Carol’s Daughter was no longer a Black-owned brand was shocking news, especially after the brand continued to promote it as such.

While it’s public knowledge that Carol’s Daughter was started and previously owned by Black entrepreneur, Lisa Price, the unfortunate reality is that Carol’s Daughter like many other Black-owned businesses, fell victim to financial woes behind the scenes forcing them to sell their brands to the highest bidder, which is usually white-owned.

Founder Lisa Price responded to the backlash she received for selling her brand to beauty conglomerate L’Oreal back in 2017 during an interview with Essence, revealing that the sale of her brand was always her goal.

“A lot of times, I would be my own worst enemy, afraid of doing something, nervous,” Price said at the time. “What is someone gonna think about me? What are they gonna say about me? And those things are not important. You have to stay out of your own way, and not block blessings from coming towards you. And not let fear paralyze you. There was a good 2 to 2 1/2 years of work that went into making that exit happen. And L’Oreal was the company that was on my vision board from day one. I’m extremely proud that I was able to do that. From a person who built something at her kitchen table, standing on her feet for days and days and days, selling at festivals; to go from that to being able to be here on this stage, comfortable, air-conditioned. I’m not lifting any boxes. I have friends with me. Yeah, it shifts, and it adjusts, and it’s a good thing.”

Still, the news sent many naturals on side-eye alert after continuing to support a brand that has a record of not supporting the community.

Check what Black Twitter had to say below.

 

