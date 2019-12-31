CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Black Twitter Swears This Baby With A Perfect Afro Looks Just Like Wanda Sykes

Posted 15 hours ago

When I saw that Wanda Sykes was trending over the weekend, I almost had a heart attack. I thought something awful happened to her.

Thankfully, that was not the case. What was really going on is that a video of the most adorable Black baby girl getting her afro combed by her Daddy went viral. That, and Black Twitter could have sworn that the little girl was a spitting image of Wanda.

Take a look at all of this cuteness:

 

“Even Wanda herself had to admit this little girl favored her. So y’all had me trending this morning. Dat baby is cute! And daddy is working that hair out. She has the Wanda Sykes starter fro going on. #DaddyDaughter,” the comedian wrote on Twitter. 

LOL!

We see it too! Here’s what other folks had to say:

Black Twitter Swears This Baby With A Perfect Afro Looks Just Like Wanda Sykes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close