It’s no secret thatis one of the best American actors to ever live.

With over 40 years in Hollywood and more than 56 film and television credits under his belt, Mr. Washington is also one of the most decorated performer with two Academy Award wins, a Golden Globe, SAG award, a Tony, multiple NAACP trophies and dozens of nominations across the board.

He is truly the GOAT of acting.

So, to celebrate all that #BlackExcellence and his 64th birthday, here are 12 of his most iconic performances….ever

Enjoy!

#BlackExcellence: Twelve Iconic Denzel Washington Roles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com