Blame Game Over: Kanye West Apologies To Rabbi For Past Antisemitic Comments

Published on November 7, 2025

Kanye West has attempted to take a step in the right direction by righting his wrongs.

In the past, Ye has made disgusting comments against Jewish people that came off as antisemitic. Even to the point that Ted Duetch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, spoke out against it, “This is blatant antisemitism, and it’s disgusting. Ye is profiting off of Jewish-hatred, and the music industry needs to step up and speak out against this obscenity.”

Fast forward to the current time, Kanye has had a change of heart and met with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto to take accountability for his comments.

In an intimate one-on-one with the Rabbi, Ye appears to be sitting down, holding his hands, giving him a sincere apology for his past actions, “I feel really blessed to be able to sit with you here today and take accountability. I was dealing with some various issues, so it would take my ideas and have me taking them to the extreme, where I would forget about the protection of the people around me. So I wanted to come take accountability.”

The private meeting was posted online by Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, where he seemed to have accepted his apology, “Ye came with humility to seek forgiveness and a new chapter of repentance and love among human beings.”

It was also stated that the Rabbi welcomed Kanye West warmly. Social media has been going crazy after the clip surfaced of Kanye apologizing to the Rabbis for his past antisemitic comments. Folks online had mixed feelings about the apology.

