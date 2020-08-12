CLOSE
Body Dey Move Like A Python: Meet Stunning Nigerian-American Starlet SayRahChips

Posted August 12, 2020

SayRahChips

Source: SayRahChips / @SayRahChips


Sayrahchips has amassed a respectable social media following by way of her stellar dance moves and sultry looks. Thanks to a Twitter account boosting one of her fun-loving videos, we became aware of the Nigerian-American starlet and are honored to name her in the latest of our Baes and Baddies entries.

Twitter account @AfroSkills reshared a video from Sayrahchips showcasing her stellar dancing ability to fellow Nigerian musician Rema’s summer banger “Woman,” and jumping to the beat while sharing various poses and looks.

Hopping over to Sayrahchips’ Instagram, she has plenty of content showing off her dancing training she received as a graduate of Columbia College Chicago where she received her B.A. in dance. She is also the founder of the Rah Dance Collective which features several dancers from the diaspora.

Check out Sayrahchips and fellow dancer KinkyCurly’s dance rendition of Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” putting on for Houston, Nigeria, and beyond.

Keep scrolling to see more from Sayrahchips and be sure to give her pages a follow.

Body Dey Move Like A Python: Meet Stunning Nigerian-American Starlet SayRahChips

