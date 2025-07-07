Cardi B Deletes Photos Of Stefon Diggs From IG, Fan Speculation Is High

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs made headlines after the pair began popping out at events, and their sultry Instagram photos added more of that same sizzle to their relationship rumors. However, it appears that Cardi B is moving on from Stefon Diggs after deleting images featuring the New England Patriots star.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs looked to be Hip-Hop’s latest it couple, especially after the tumultuous relationship the “Outside” star endured with her ex, Offset. With several soft launch images featuring Cardi and Diggs, more images of their romance made their way to social media and basically signaled the end of her previous relationship.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the pair just made things Instagram official with a photo of Cardi curled up on Diggs during a yacht ride and other images of the pair in public. However, it came out around Memorial Day Weekend that a video featuring Diggs talking with a group of young women on that same cruise surfaced. Further, fans also began bringing up Diggs’ dating past and how some of his teammates wouldn’t let their sister date him due to his ways and actions.

Cardi B is currently gearing up to drop her sophomore project, Am I The Drama?, which drops on September 19. She is also still battling Offset in court over their bitter divorce matter. Cardi’s ex also had a little something to say about the rumored split. As captured online, Offset went on Instagram Live and made a cryptic statement, saying, “You can’t get rid of me. I’m like cancer,” but it isn’t known if he was referencing Cardi or another matter.

