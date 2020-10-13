CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B’s Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On Accident, Mammary Meme Mayhem Ensues

Posted 15 hours ago

Cardi B

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Cardi B is having quite a day. The Bronx rapper, who celebrated an extra litty birthday despite the pandemic, apparently leaked her own nude to the Internets, and its been running rampant on timelines ever since.

Reportedly, Cardi B dropped a pic that featured both of her ample areolas (not that there’s anything wrong with that) on Instagram, and she promptly deleted it. But this is the Internet, and that pic was screen capped instantly and started making the rounds.

Soon enough, Cardi addressed the incident herself via a shared piece of audio.

“Lord, lord why the f*ck did you have to make me so f*cking stupid and retarded?,” said Bardi, who also caught some flack for her use of the “R-word.” “Why, why why why? Ya know what, I’m not going to beat myself up about.”

But Cardi chalked up the L to the game and is already moving on.

“I’m not going to even think about it,” she added, “It is what it is. Sh*t happens. Umm, f*ck it, it’s not even the first time. I mean used to f*cking be stripper so whatever. Aye Dios mio!”

While Cardi might not be thinking about it, Twitter is already going hamburger with the jokes and memes. Why are y’all like this? But we must add that dudes who have never seen a titty in the real world are telling on themselves.

See more of these jokes below.

This story is developing. 

Cardi B’s Leaks Own Ample Areola Nude On Accident, Mammary Meme Mayhem Ensues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Nip disrespect shall not be tolerated.

2. But bruh…

3. The Internet is lawless…

4.

5. Ya know what…

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14. Accurate.

15.

16.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close