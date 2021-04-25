Cassidy Vs. Hitman Holla Battle Hits YouTube, Fans Still Torn On Outcome

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The chatter surrounding the battle between Cassidy and Hitman Holla is back in high volume after RBE uploaded the match to YouTube over the weekend. While the early returns said that Cassidy bested his rival in Hitman Holla, the battle was a lot closer than some thought.

The bad blood between the two battle rap contestants was on display in their intense face-off where Cassidy seemingly got under Hitman Holla’s skin. The Philadelphia veteran continued to poke at his St. Louis opponent to the point that the face-off was shut down due to emotions running high. It was at this moment that fans knew that the actual battle between the pair would come with some fireworks.

According to most battle rap enthusiasts, Hitman Holla was expected to best Cassidy considering his long track record in the modern era of battling. However, Cassidy has been in a few high-profile matches in today’s growing scene and came prepared to lock horns with Hitman Holla despite the perception that he was overmatched.

As we haven’t watched the battle in full, we haven’t got an opinion on the outcome but it’s clear that the match was closer than anyone could’ve imagined.

Cassidy has proven himself to be a fan favorite as a heel whose confidence in his abilities alone makes him a must-watch battle rapper. However, Hitman Holla, who possesses one of the game’s more fierce styles and stage presence, may have been the strongest opponent Cassidy has faced in his current resurgence.

Hitman Holla took to Twitter and had his thoughts about the match now being uploaded to YouTube.

“HITMAN HOLLA VS CASSIDY JUST DROPPED ON YOUTUBE AND IM SEEING A LOT OF PPL HITTING ME APOLOGIZING AW DON’T DOUBLE BACK ROUND STAY WHERE YALL WAS AT CANT BELIEVE YALL,” Hitman Holla wrote.

Check out the battle in the clip below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

