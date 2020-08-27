CLOSE
HomeNational

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Posted 9 hours ago

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers

Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities.

“We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us.”Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said.

The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source.

The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

While the fate of the NBA’s season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close