HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As Father’s Day approaches this weekend, it is the perfect time to celebrate the men in our lives who continue to provide for their families and encourage a hopeful future. We curated a special gallery of Black celebrity fathers and their sons to celebrate the occasion. Check out the gallery and read about these beautiful men inside.

Often times, Father’s Day is pushed to the back-burner. While it’s opposing holiday, Mother’s Day, is widely celebrated. Children are expected to offer grandiose gestures to the women who birthed them, but often forget about the men who also played a part.

There is a continued stigma around the world that Black men are not present for their children, but this isn’t necessarily true for all families. There are married and single Black fathers, alike, stepping up to the plate to raise our future leaders and thinkers. Their selfless contributions to providing for their families is admirable and worth the same celebration as we give to moms on Mother’s Day.

This Father’s Day we honor the Black dads, who no matter the circumstances, gift their children with life, love and the lessons only a man can provide. These Black celebrity men are setting the example of being active fathers in their children’s lives.

This list includes dads like championed athlete LeBron James, who have influenced his eldest son to follow in his basketball footsteps or rapper Wiz Khalifa, who adores his son Sebastian and nurtures his evolution. They are all doing the work and deserve the recognition, so today we celebrate them. Happy Father’s Day!

Check out a gallery of our favorite Black celebrity father-son duos below:

Celebrate Father’s Day With A Gallery Of Black Celebrity Father-Son Duos We Adore was originally published on globalgrind.com