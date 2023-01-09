HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

No concert, music video or award show performance is complete without a crew of skilled dancers. It’s the iconic choreographers, who bring that vision centerstage. In honor of International Choreographer’s Day, we compiled a list of a few of our favorite Black choreographers inside.

Dance adds the right touch to any performance. Choreographers are the masterful artists, who take these shows to the next level. Not only are they creating the movements, but they are the ones who teach the dancers. It takes a particular person to make sure that everyone hits each move to the right beat.

Choreographers possess a certain level of creativity that bring another necessary layer to live performance. Many of us remember learning the choreography to our favorite girl group’s music video, imagining that we could one day be just like those dancers. Without the notable choreographers who raise the bar with each routine, we might not have been inspired to have such huge aspirations.

Most fans are familiar with the greats like Alvin Ailey, who was a pioneer in the dance community. Ailey particularly focused on uplifting African American dancers. He went on to create one of the most popular dance schools for Black dance students with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

There are countless Black choreographers, who have followed in Ailey’s dance shoes. It’s unfortunate that most choreographers go under the radar for their well crafted routines as their artists and dancers hit the stage. So, today we celebrate these amazing dancers.

Be sure to give them a follow and support their future in dance.

Celebrate International Choreographer’s Day With These Black Choreographers was originally published on globalgrind.com