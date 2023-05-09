Celebrities Attend ‘The Little Mermaid’ Premiere Adorned In Mermaid Themed Gowns & Suits [Gallery]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities attended The Little Mermaid premiere last night (May 8) in their finest mermaid-inspired gowns and suits. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars walked the blue carpet in support of Disney’s newest live-action film starring Halle Bailey. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite moments from the event inside.

Halle Bailey adorned a metallic mermaid gown that draped the blue carpet. She was all smiles as she talked about what message she hopes her casting sends to those who didn’t see themselves as Disney princesses. The first Black Princess Ariel says that she hopes, “they know they are worthy and we deserve to be in these spaces.” Bailey also discussed how Brandy in Cinderella and Anika Noni Rose in The Princess and the Frog were the “blueprint” for her growing up and embodying this role.

The upcoming film debuts in theaters May 26, but guests had a special preview last night. Celebrities like Halle’s sister Chlöe Bailey, rapper Offset and his adorable daughters, and actress Tamera Mowry-Housley posed on the blue carpet with their custom looks. It was a sight to see, and fans couldn’t get enough of their fabulous looks on social media. The support was real and felt.

Though fans also expressed their concerns regarding slave-like imagery when these stills from the film went viral online:

Other fans argued that they must not have watched the original The Little Mermaid movie:

The official movie description:

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, Ariel is a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. Longing to find out more about the world beyond the sea, Ariel visits the surface and falls for the dashing Prince Eric. Following her heart, she makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to experience life on land.

Check out a gallery of celebrities who attended the event below:

