Celebrities Live Their Lives ‘Like It’s Golden’ At Jay Z and Beyoncé’s Private Oscars After Party

Jay Z said it best, “After the show, it’s the after party. Then after the party, it’s the hotel lobby…” Dropping fire lyrics in the early 2000s, the Roc-A-Fella leader taught us what it meant to be outside and keep the party lit even before we used that term.
So, it makes sense that Jay Z and Beyoncé now host one of the Oscars’ hottest after parties. Named the “Gold Party,“ the post-awards event is historically one not to miss.
This year was no different because, according to multiple sources, all of Black Hollywood was there. Or, they wanted to be.
Jay Z and Beyoncé have hosted “The Gold Party” since 2018.
The Gold Party has been a shining event following the Oscars since 2018. And just one year later, it was already dubbed “the night’s most coveted invitation.”
The event became so influential that in 2022, the party caused controversy. That year, partygoers were greeted by protestors outside the private party’s location, the Chateau Marmont. News reported 75+ protestors circled the property and built a step-and-repeat with logos that read “Boycott.”
The crowd represented those who disagreed with the Carters’ decision to hold their party at the venue following workplace issues, major layoffs, and negative first-hand accounts from former employees. The party did go on that year, however.
Everybody wants to party with the Carters – including us.
The event competes with the Vanity Fair after party, Madonna’s soiree, and Elton John’s annual foundation event benefitting AIDS. But unlike other Oscar events. Jay and Bey’s event is mostly closed off to the press. Few cameras are allowed in, and little to no social media captures are taken.
This exclusivity only helps fuel the popularity of the Carters’ event. See pictures posted by the Renaissance Queen herself from the event in 2023.
While official “Gold Party” pictures have yet to be released, some attendees have posted their ‘fits and recaps on Instagram. See our gallery of these posts below, and check to see whether one of your favorite Black Hollywood stars made the exclusive guest list.
1. Kelly Rowland
Like many fashionistas, Kelly Rowland had many looks during Oscar night and the weekend. We loved each one! Attending after parties this past Sunday, the “Motivation” singer wore a black velvet corset couture dress with a sheer sexy skirt.
2. Savannah James
Savannah James attended the 2024 Oscars Gold Party wearing Schiaparelli, Jimmy Choo, and H. Dayan & Co. With a black and white gown with bow details and a dramatic train, the ultimate basketball wife and mommy mogul looked stunning. Icon Tips styled Savannah.
3. Shannon Thornton
Shannon Thornton brought purple royalty to the Gold Party, and we can’t get enough. Shining like the queen she is, the actress looks stunning in a retrofete corset gown and jewelry from Laurel DeWitt. Mickey Boom styled Shannon.
4. Karreuche
Styled by Bryon Javar, Karreuche gave the girlies old Hollywood glam with a touch of seduction at the Oscars Gold Party. She wore a selectively sheer and sequin Georges Hobeika gown, Brosway Italia jewelry, and Maison Ernest silver strappy shoes. Karreuche’s delicate finger waves framed her face and topped off the glam look. We swoon!
5. Precious Lee
Supermodel Precious Lee served a “galaxy gag” at Jay Z and Bey’s Oscar party. Styled by Icon Tips, the model rocks a sexy LZ L’FEMME dress with Misho earrings.
6. Tina Knowles
Tina Knowles dazzled the entire night of the Oscars. Attending the Gold Party she wore a stunning sequin gown from Balmain and jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz.
7. D-Nice
America’s favorite DJ was in the building with the Carters. D-Nice wore a black and white tuxedo with a wide-brim hat and attended with his bae, Jennifer Freeman.
8. Justine Skye
Justine Skye didn’t stop at just one event, but two in this beautiful gown. Wearing CD Greene’s Black Sheer Chiffon Mirror Column Gown, the songstress was stunning. Justine made appearances at Elton John’s party and the golden soiree.
9. Lance and Rebecca Gross
The Oscars proved to be “couples night out” for many perfect pairs. Here, Lance Gross and his wife, Rebecca, are pictured before heading out to celebrate with the Carters.
10. Lauren London
Lauren London posted her recent Oscars’ evening look with the caption “Solid Gold.” And we couldn’t agree more. Lauren oozes golden luxury in an all-black look accessorized with gawdy, vintage-style gold bangles and long layered necklaces. Her hair is sleek and gorgeous in her signature buss-down middle part.
11. June Ambrose
June Ambrose strutted her stus in a golden “no pants” look to her long-time friend, Jay Z’s, Oscar after party. Her bodysuit from Dolce & Gabbana shined as she walked – all eyes were on June. The stylist accessorized her look with sheer black tights, platform heels, and a high ponytail.
