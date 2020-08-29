Celebrities React To The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the talented actor who starred in films such as Black Panther, 42, and Get On Up, has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 42. Over his years in the spotlight, he has gained respect from people all over the world. When the news broke of his death, many celebrities took to social media to give their condolences.

