Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowlad Rock Made In America was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Chance Making It Happen Chance the Rapper rocked the stage at Made in America. This is clearly the rapper’s breakout year!

2. J and Jordan Terrance J and Michael B. Jordan are looking good at the annual Philly festival.

3. All Love DJ Khaled and Jay Electronica greet each other at Made in America.

4. Obama On The Low Check out Malia Obama going incognito to enjoy Made in America! We hope she got a Philly cheesesteak!

5. All White Khaled is killing 2016 and he brought the house down at Made in America.

6. Mr. Scott Travis Scott blessed the stage as well.

7. Desiigner In The Zone Desiigner brought his signature performance style to the Made in America stage.

8. Truly Made In America Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony are looking casual chic!

9. Pres. Clinton Former President Bill Clinton greets the crowd. Philly is in Pennsylvania, which is a swing state—be sure to vote on November 8!

10. Red For America Lil’ Yachty graced the stage and brought his hair game!

11. Guitar Love Gary Clark Jr allows rocks the stage and killed it at this year’s Made in America.