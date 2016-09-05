Chance the Rapper, Malia Obama And Kelly Rowlad Rock Made In America

Posted September 5, 2016

1. Chance Making It Happen

Chance the Rapper rocked the stage at Made in America. This is clearly the rapper’s breakout year!

2. J and Jordan

Terrance J and Michael B. Jordan are looking good at the annual Philly festival.

3. All Love

DJ Khaled and Jay Electronica greet each other at Made in America.

4. Obama On The Low

Check out Malia Obama going incognito to enjoy Made in America! We hope she got a Philly cheesesteak!

5. All White

Khaled is killing 2016 and he brought the house down at Made in America.

6. Mr. Scott

Travis Scott blessed the stage as well.

7. Desiigner In The Zone

Desiigner brought his signature performance style to the Made in America stage.

8. Truly Made In America

Kelly Rowland and Lala Anthony are looking casual chic!

9. Pres. Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton greets the crowd. Philly is in Pennsylvania, which is a swing state—be sure to vote on November 8!

10. Red For America

Lil’ Yachty graced the stage and brought his hair game!

11. Guitar Love

Gary Clark Jr allows rocks the stage and killed it at this year’s Made in America.

12. Loving Lanez

Tory Lanez had to show us some skin in the Philly heat!

