Check Out 15 Of The Most Talked About Outfits In VMA History

The MTV Video Music Awards has always been a show stopper. This is the one show where pushing boundaries is encouraged and expected. Over the years we’ve seen some questionable looks. Some have been so over the top, we continue to talk about them to this day. I mean, who can forget Lil Kim’s purple mermaid outfit? It has copied by so many people during the Halloween seasons. What about Nicki Minaj’s 2011 Harajuku-inspired get up? That left a lot of people scratching their heads.

This year, the VMA’s will have a completely different feel to it. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MTV is going the virtual route. They’ve announced Keke Palmer as the 2020 host. This sounds like an exciting way to revamp the show and make it different. Now don’t get me wrong, we’ve experienced the virtual awards show a few times already, but I’m interested to see how MTV will continue to push boundaries in such a controlled environment.

We’ll have to adjust to a new way of experiencing red carpet fashion. Will the virtual red carpet include the same jaw-dropping looks? In honor of the 2020 Video Music Awards airing this Sunday, we’re counting down 15 of the most talked about outfits in VMA history.

