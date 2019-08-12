CLOSE
HomeSo Beautiful

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019

Posted August 12, 2019

Beautycon LA 2019, a two day festival filled with your favorite foundations, eye catching palettes, and bold highlights brought together celebrities, influencers, and beauty lovers extraordinaires all in the name of makeup and more. The event consisted of panel discussions about XX, proving that Beautycon strives to go deeper that your pores. Celebs like Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara and even Mama Tina Knowles came through! Young Black Hollywood was also represented with Marsai Martin and Skai Jackson both speaking on stage. Click through our gallery to check out all the looks we love on Black women from the 2019 Beautycon LA! Tell us in the comment section which ones were your favorite.

 

Check Out The Looks We Love From Beautycon LA 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland gave us a rosy pink lip and golden plum eye. It’s so romantic and pretty!

2. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

She was serving 70s glam in this purple lamé mini dress by Michael Costello.

3. KELLY ROWLAND

KELLY ROWLAND Source:Getty

I love her low heel shoe choice. The pointy front is super stylish and the block heel is great for being able to run around with fans and check out all the makeup!

4. DRAYA MICHELE

DRAYA MICHELE Source:Getty

Draya Michele attended Beautycon and gave us this baby doll-esq look. She wore her hair up with soft tendrils cascading down at the side. Her makeup was dewy with her clear skin on full display. She wore a pink, neutral lip.

5. DRAYA MICHELE

DRAYA MICHELE Source:Getty

She wore pink cargo pants and a fur crop top by Lionne. Draya continues to push the boundaries within her fashion choices, which is always commendable.

6. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

Actress Skai Jackson is giving us a lewk! This full on pink eye with babydoll lashes is gorgeous! Her neutral lip makes the look age appropriate but still fashionable and on trend.

7. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

Skai Jackson kept it simple in a Ryan Lo little black dress with puff sleeves.

8. TINA KNOWLES AND MARSAI MARTIN

TINA KNOWLES AND MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty

Who doesn’t love Mama Tina?! Skai Jackson poses for a cute picture with Beyoncé’s mom. Tina Knowles served a red lip while Jackson gave us a gorgeous green eye.

9. MARSAI MARTIN

MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty

Marsai Martin smiles while on stage at Beautycon LA. She rocked a green liner in her lower lash line for a subtle pop of color.

10. MARSAI MARTIN

MARSAI MARTIN Source:Getty

Actress and producer Marsai Martin rocks a colorful sequin dress while on stage at Beautycon LA.

11. CIARA

CIARA Source:Getty

Singer Ciara gave us a soft pink glam for Beautycon LA 2019.

12. CIARA

CIARA Source:Getty

The mom of two wore aN Acler RS20 RTW drop waist white dress with black thigh high boots.

13. MEGAN THEE STALLION

MEGAN THEE STALLION Source:Getty

Hot Girl President Megan Thee Stallion was on deck at Beautycon 2019 rocking blue hair and a colorful eye. I love the green in her tear duct area. She donned a mauve lip and looked absolutely gorgeous.

14. MEGAN THEE STALLION

MEGAN THEE STALLION Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion gives us an all red look for Beautycon LA 2019.

15. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

Are you noticing the green eye trend? Skai Jackson sports green on her lower lash line for the 2019 Beautycon LA. The neutral pink lip seems to be the go-to pairing for this look.

16. SKAI JACKSON

SKAI JACKSON Source:Getty

Skai Jackson serves us a metallic slay in this Markus Lupfer RS19 RTW dress.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close