Check Out These Black Celebs Supporting Plus Size Women And Body Diversity

Posted 17 hours ago

On Saturday, September 14th at the legendary King’s Theatre was the third annual Finding Ashley Stewart Finale. Plus size retailer, Ashley Stewart continues to prove they are more than a brand, but a movement. Over the past year, the retailer has held a “Finding Ashley Stewart” nationwide model search to find the next “Ashley Stewart.” It’s inspiring to watch at each of the stops to see plus size women excited to see themselves and to be recognized and uplifted. Ashley Stewart uses their store locations for the model searches, with voluptuous women of all sizes strutting down the aisles and vying to be the next brand ambassador.

The Finale is always a moment, with an array of celebs coming out in support. With fatphobia and the attempted erasure of fat women from media (or limited representation), it’s wonderful to see celebrities using their platform and likeness to uplift larger women.

From Yandy Smith to Faith Evans to Mona Scott Young and even men like Stevie J and Kid Capri, check out all the Black celebs who were loving on curvy girls this weekend!

1. CHERLY JAMES ‘SALT’ OF SALT-N-PEPA

CHERLY JAMES 'SALT' OF SALT-N-PEPA Source:Getty

Cherly James wears an all black outfit on the pink carpet.

2. SANDRA DENTON ‘PEPA’ OF SALT-N-PEPA

SANDRA DENTON 'PEPA' OF SALT-N-PEPA Source:Getty

Sandra Denton gives us a bold red lip and little black dress style on the pink carpet of Finding Ashley Stewart.

3. SALT-N-PEPA

SALT-N-PEPA Source:Getty

The 90s duo perform on stage for the crowd.

4. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Comedian Loni Love wears a cute metallic number on the pink carpet of Finding Ashley Stewart.

5. LONI LOVE AND AMBER CONNALLY

LONI LOVE AND AMBER CONNALLY Source:Getty

Loni Love hosted this years’ Finding Ashley Stewart and speaks onstage with Amber Connally.

6. LONI LOVE

LONI LOVE Source:Getty

Loni Love gives us an outfit change mid show. We like!

7. FAITH EVANS

FAITH EVANS Source:Getty

Faith Evans wears a patterned suit on the pink carpet.

8. FAITH EVANS

FAITH EVANS Source:Getty

Faith Evans performs onstage at 2019 Finding Ashley Stewart Finale Event at Kings Theatre.

9. STEVIE J

STEVIE J Source:Getty

Stevie J showed his support for Faith Evans and plus size women at the Finding Ashley Stewart event, .

10. FAITH EVANS AND STEVIE J

FAITH EVANS AND STEVIE J Source:Getty

Faith Evans and Stevie J pose together in patterned suits on the pink carpet.

11. KID CAPRI

KID CAPRI Source:Getty

Kid Capri comes out to support body diversity at the Finding Ashley Stewart event.

12. KID CAPRI AND JAMES RHEE

KID CAPRI AND JAMES RHEE Source:Getty

Kid Capri and CEO of Ashley Stewart James Rhee smile for a photo at the Finding Ashley Stewart event.

13. YANDY SMITH

YANDY SMITH Source:Getty

Yandy Smith looks gorgeous in this black and white number at the Finding Ashley Stewart event.

14. MONA SCOTT YOUNG

MONA SCOTT YOUNG Source:Getty

Television producer Mona Scott Young smiles on the pink carpet in an all black look.

15. SILKY GANACHE

SILKY GANACHE Source:Getty

Silky Ganache of Ru Paul’s Drag Race serves on the pink carpet wearing a red fringe look.

