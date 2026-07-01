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CASSIUS Gems: Chloe Bailey's Hottest Instagram Moments

CASSIUS Gems: Chloe Bailey’s Hottest Instagram Moments

Published on July 1, 2026
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2024 BET Awards - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Chloe Bailey –one half of super talented duo Chloe x Halle— celebrates her 28th birthday.

The elder Bailey sister is one of the most talented young R&B singers in the game, with enough range to impress your favorites. The list of supporters includes megastar Beyoncé, who discovered the sisters and signed them to a major label deal under her Parkwood imprint.

But when Chloe’s not belting out tunes and impressive runs, she’s also upping her acting chops. Alongside her sister, she starred in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish, which focuses on a group of young adults finding their way in college. Not only did Chloe star in the show, she was even upgraded to a series regular after just one season and is the voice behind the show’s theme song.

Chloe’s also one of the young stars everyone’s crushing on, and her sultry music videos have only added to the thirst. In a 2022 interview with Allure, she spoke about learning to embrace her body and the features she appreciates the most.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt.”

https://twitter.com/ChloeBailey/status/1681342521648005122?s=20

Bailey’s also not afraid to pop out on Instagram with the occasional thirst trap. She’s most recently been getting a lot of attention for her fire outfits at Carnival.

See some of her hottest IG moments below.

1.

2. thirst trap

3. bad ting

4. Swing my way

5. pool daze

http://instagram.com/p/Csl4FJJpGpT

6. vacation tings

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsjInQHtZH4

7. shining

8. look back at it

9. Megan knees

10. who better?

11. mirror pose

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqsxtdPyXk

12. blue is her color

13. eyes up here

14. Thick thighs…

15. all smiles

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoqFXSRSpgF

16. relaxing

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoDAaVGpcJF

17. golden

18. Fresh face

19. Hold up

https://www.instagram.com/p/CZXYaLjPN3F

20. Barbie pink

21. It’s carnival

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu2HXNjsCQq

22. Bedazzled

CASSIUS Gems: Chloe Bailey’s Hottest Instagram Moments was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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