highly anticipated album Ungodly Hour was released last night, and it really is a gift from the Big Man Himself. These sisters are serving the entertainment industry as a triple threat—they have phenomenal voices, they’re great actresses, and they kill it on the fashion scene.

Let Black Twitter tell it, this newest album is a DIVINE hit!

Chloe x Halle have come a long way from their YouTube days. After a few covers of Beyonce’s songs, they caught Queen Bey’s attention and got signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. Their first album, The Kids Are Alright, got them two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Let’s not forget how they’ve slayed their roles on the hit TV show Grown-ish. Two years later they’re celebrating their second album in the middle of a few history-making global pandemics.

When it comes to fashion, these Queens have mastered the art of shutting the red carpet down, okay? Typically in cohesive ensembles, the Chloe x Halle collective does not come to play. They’re known for taking it the extra mile by playing with shapes, textures and layers. I stan for these two!

In honor of their 2nd studio album, we’re counting down 10 times Chloe X Halle slayed our lives!

Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven was originally published on hellobeautiful.com