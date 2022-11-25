HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock has the chill of a steaming bowl of soup, and she’s back in the trending topics roundup once again for more of her antics. The on-again, off-again boo of Blueface was seen in a now-viral video of her preparing a pan of macaroni and cheese with her bare hands and Twitter is really going in right now.

A Twitter user uploaded a video of Chrisean Rock getting busy in the kitchen on a huge pan of macaroni and cheese and that would normally be the order of the day for what we assume was a Thanksgiving post. However, the former high school and college athlete is almost elbow-deep in the pan of mac and pounding it down like she was handling Kai Cenat’s wall during that Twitch stream.

Chrisean Rock caught wind of the chatter around here and responded via Twitter as she’s known to do. The tweet is posted below.

At this point, Chrisean Rock will go viral just for blinking. We’re not sure if it’s all antics or really how the Baltimore native gets down. Either way, Twitter is going overboard with the tweets but as we do document the culture from all sides, we’ve got reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Chrisean Rock Gets Hands On With The Macaroni & Cheese, Literally appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Chrisean Rock Gets Hands On With The Macaroni & Cheese, Literally was originally published on hiphopwired.com