CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Chrissy Teigen Cooks President Trump On Twitter, Calls Him A “P*ssy Ass B*tch”

Posted 19 hours ago

Premiere Of NBC's "Bring The Funny"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN


Chrissy Teigen has become something of a legend via Twitter, using razor-sharp wit to great effect on the social media service while inspiring a hell of a lot of laughs. The wife of R&B singer John Legend became the target of one of President Donald Trump’s zany Twitter rants, prompting the model to fire back and call the former business mogul a p*ssy ass b*tch.”

Trump went on one of his typical early Twitter sprees on Sunday, calling attention to the push for criminal justice reform and slamming President Barack Obama in the process for, in his words, “couldn’t come close” to getting the bill signed. Trump’s critique came after an NBC Nightly News town hall featuring John Legend and hosted by Lester Holt from inside Sing Sing Prison, and the criminal justice reform bill came up in the discussion.

The president went on a four-tweet rampage over Republicans not being mentioned for bringing the bipartisan bill into fruition, taking swipes at Legend and his wife, writing, “Guys like boring musician, [John Legend] and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

Teigen took the bait and railed on President Trump as only she can, prompting a number of retweets and responses to boot. Along with her name, the hashtag #FilthyMouthWife has also cropped up in the top trending topics across the nation.

Check out the chatter below.

Photo: WENN

Chrissy Teigen Cooks President Trump On Twitter, Calls Him A “P*ssy Ass B*tch” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close