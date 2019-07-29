CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Posted 10 hours ago

Warner Media Entertainment TCA Party

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Congratulations are in order for Christina Milian and boyfriend Matt Pokora. The singer/actress announced she is expecting her first child with the French singer making baby number two for Milian, who also has a child with singer/songwriter The Dream.

Milian and Pokora made the joyous announcement by posting sonograms on their respective social media accounts. The couple have been dating since 2017.

“He’s honest and we have a really great relationship,” she said in an earlier interview with PEOPLE. “This is different than anything I’ve ever experienced and I’m really happy the universe brought us together.”

See more pics of the gorgeous duo, below:

Christina Milian Announces She’s Pregnant By Boyfriend Matt Pokora was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Finders Keepers 😍

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Sushi & Sunset 🌅

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Us again, finally. 🥰

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

message 📬 Photo from my girl: @jetluna

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

I simply adore you ♥️x💙

A post shared by Christina Milian (@christinamilian) on

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close