Listen Live
Close
ATL

Ciara Brings Dance Studio to Local Boys & Girls Club in ATL

Ciara Brings Dance Studio to Local Boys & Girls Club in ATL’s West End

Published on July 31, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Source: Norris Ford / R1

R&B star and ATL native Ciara brought energy and inspiration to the grand opening of the new dance studio at the John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta’s West End on July 28, which is officially “Ciara Day” in the city.

The studio, designed to nurture creativity and confidence in young people, marks a significant investment in the community. The new space was created with the contributions of the Why Not You Foundation, the nonprofit that Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, started in 2014.

Related Stories

“Dance has always been about self-expression for me,” Ciara shared with the crowd of young dancers. “It gives you energy, confidence, and helps connect people. I’m thrilled to see a space where creativity and joy can grow.”

Ciara expressed her gratitude for the city and its culture. “Atlanta gave me so much when I was starting out. That’s why it’s so important for me to give back,” she said.

Beyond the celebration, Ciara emphasized the lasting impact of spaces like the new studio. “When we invest in our youth, we invest in the future. This isn’t just about dancing. It’s about discovering who you are and who you can become.”

Before leaving, she inspired young attendees: “Believe in yourself. Keep moving, keep reaching—you can accomplish anything. Just start with one step.”

Check out the highlights below!

1. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

2. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

3. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

4. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

5. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

6. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

7. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

8. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

9. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

10. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

11. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

12. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

13. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

14. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

15. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

16. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

17. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

18. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

19. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

20. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

21. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

22. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

23. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

24. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

25. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

26. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

27. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

28. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

29. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

30. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

31. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

32. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

33. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

34. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

35. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

36. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

37. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

38. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

39. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

40. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

41. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

42. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

43. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

44. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

45. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

46. Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL
Source: R1

Ciara @ Boys and Girls Club of Metro ATL events

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

NBL Rd 9 - Perth Wildcats v Sydney Kings

Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo Get Into It With Ja Rule On A Plane

Hip-Hop Wired
Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny's Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes An Announcement In The State Dining Room Of The White House

Republican Accuses Clueless Kash Patel of Lying To Congress About The Epstein Files

Hip-Hop Wired
"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals

50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

Hip-Hop Wired
We Them Ones - Atlanta
https://praisedc.com/category/blackhistorymonth/

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close