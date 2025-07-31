Ciara Brings Dance Studio to Local Boys & Girls Club in ATL’s West End

✕

R&B star and ATL native Ciara brought energy and inspiration to the grand opening of the new dance studio at the John H. Harland Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta’s West End on July 28, which is officially “Ciara Day” in the city.

The studio, designed to nurture creativity and confidence in young people, marks a significant investment in the community. The new space was created with the contributions of the Why Not You Foundation, the nonprofit that Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, started in 2014.

“Dance has always been about self-expression for me,” Ciara shared with the crowd of young dancers. “It gives you energy, confidence, and helps connect people. I’m thrilled to see a space where creativity and joy can grow.”

Ciara expressed her gratitude for the city and its culture. “Atlanta gave me so much when I was starting out. That’s why it’s so important for me to give back,” she said.

Beyond the celebration, Ciara emphasized the lasting impact of spaces like the new studio. “When we invest in our youth, we invest in the future. This isn’t just about dancing. It’s about discovering who you are and who you can become.”

Before leaving, she inspired young attendees: “Believe in yourself. Keep moving, keep reaching—you can accomplish anything. Just start with one step.”

