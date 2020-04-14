CLOSE
Ciara & Russell Wilson Reveal Gender Of Baby, Please Check On Future

Posted April 14, 2020

Ciara and Russell Wilson have become the epitome of #RelationshipGoals for many, and that trend will undoubtedly continue after their cute gender reveal video. With their children in tow, the family shared the big news via social media and the reactions to the moment are coming in fast.

The video features Wilson, Ciara, little Future, and the couple’s youngest, Sienna. After Ciara asks what everyone was hoping for in the reveal, including Sienna openly stating she’d prefer a sister, Wilson said that his wife already knew his answer while little Future stood next to his stepfather.

With the reveal sharing the couple is expecting a baby boy, the family celebrated joyously as expected, and even Sienna got in on the action. The child will be Ciara’s third and Wilson’s second and the feel-good moment certainly warmed hearts in these tough times.

On social media, the jokes at big Future‘s expense have been flying in of course, along with fans congratulating the happy couple. We’ve got those reactions listed below.

