Ciara’s Best Maternity Style: Singer Announces She Pregnant With Baby #3

Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they’re expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos.

If you scroll back on Ciara’s social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson’s jersey number.

She posted this,

And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell’s jersey was a hint too.

Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump.

Here’s a look back at her best maternity style, below:

