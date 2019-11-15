DaBaby Has The Internet Shook With The Jabbawockeez Cameo In ‘BOP On Broadway’

As DaBaby‘s star status continues to climb, so does his production value…to the point where he’s orchestrating full-on musicals.

The North Carolina rapper transformed his song “BOP” from his album KIRK into “BOP on Broadway”, creating a hip hop musical video.

Of course, no musical is complete without some epic choreography and “BOP on Broadway” is full of it, thanks to cameos from a number of dancers. Probably the most familiar faces (or masks) came towards the end of the video when the JabbaWockeeZ made an appearance. As expected, their moves were slick, precise and smooth, similar to the music DaBaby pushes out to the world.





Many people on Twitter definitely appreciated the nod to the dance group, which is probably most famous for winning the first season of the MTV show America’s Best Dance Crew. Since their 2008 win, the team has continued to tour, choreograph and make their brand of masked movers known across the world.

In the YouTube description for “BOP on Broadway” (directed by Reel Goats), the creators give a special thanks to all the talent involved:

“Shoutout every single dancer that came out to be great. Shout Cherry and Danileigh for the Choreography. Much love to Paramount for letting us run wild on their studio lot. Kirk Album Out Now. The Kirk Tour starts this weekend if you ain’t got your tickets, go get them you b*tch a$$ ni**as.”

For more reactions to the JabbaWockeeZ appearance, check out the excitement below!

