Listen Live
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Published on October 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WESTHOLLYWOOD.ET.0704: R&B master D'Angelo perform with a full band at the House of Blues in West H

Source: Barbara Davidson / Getty

We are saddened to learn today (Oct. 14) of the loss of Neo-Soul pioneer D’Angelo, following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement to Variety, his family confirmed the news:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.  We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Breaking through the music scene in the mid-1990s, D’Angelo was largely responsible for the creation of Neo-Soul, blending classic R&B sounds with Hip-Hop influence. While singles such as “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” brought him acclaim, that’s only a small part of his genius.

As we honor D’Angelo’s contributions to music, check out 15 B-Sides worth taking a second listen to.

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful  was originally published on majicatl.com

1. “When We Get By”

2. “Jonz In My Bonz”

3. “Africa”

4. “Feel Like Makin Love”

5. “The Line”

6. “She’s Always In My Hair”

7. “Another Life”

8. “Sugah Daddy”

9. “Unshaken”

10. “Smooth”

11. “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker”

12. “Greatdayndamornin’/Booty”

13. “Your Precious Love”

14. “One Mo’Gin”

15. “Prayer”

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL

You May Also Like

Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired
Former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting "107 Days," her new books about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024 after President Biden decided not to seek reelection

Kamala Harris Responds To Hecklers During Chicago Book Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Ontario Bans American Alcohol In Response To American Tariffs

Trump Tariffs Sparked Tanking Of Adult Beverage Sales In Canada

Hip-Hop Wired
More From HotSpotATL
Mic Drop Moments
Trending
Entertainment

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51

Brandy & Monica Cereal N' Milk Assets
13 Items
Fashion

Brandy & Monica Share “Boss Babe” Dress Code for Joint Tour

Local

Georgia’s Top High Schools Shine in Niche’s Latest Rankings

27 Items
Style & Fashion

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

Entertainment

Latto FINALLY Confirms Relationship With Her “Husband,” 21 Savage

23 Items
Entertainment

Love, Always: R&B and Gospel Stars We Lost in 2025

Movies

Drill, Dreams, and Damaged Thoughts: Bay Swag Speaks Out

News

Black Culture Is The Culture: Gen Z, Millennials Love To See It

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close