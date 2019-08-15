Did Jay-Z Sell Out Colin Kaepernick? Twitter Sounds Off

Jay-Z is getting mixed reactions for his new business alliance with the NFL. Yesterday, he met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was accused of actively working to prevent Colin Kaepernick from working, during a press conference and things got a bit awkward when the hip hop mogul was asked if would kneel.

Jay said, “I think we’ve passed kneeling. I think it’s time to go into actionable items. I think everyone knows what the issue is, and we’re done with that.”

He continued, “We all know the issue now. Okay, next. Where are we moving on next? And I’m not… again, to be clear, for the room, I’m not minimizing that part of it. That has to happen. That’s a necessary part of the process. Now we all know what’s going on. What are we going to do? How are we going to stop? How are gonna stop? The kneeling wasn’t about a job, it was about injustice. Let me bring attention to injustice. Everyone’s saying, ‘How are you going forward and Kap doesn’t have a job?’ This wasn’t about him having a job.”

Watch below:

The video looks worse than the quotes. Shit. pic.twitter.com/TDt8hQi9Ex — Ry (@JustRyCole) August 15, 2019

Jay has been getting hit hard on social media with Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the vaunted NAACP, implying that Jay is just going for the money.

Exactly how much are Black lives and dignity worth ? More than a greasy #NFL game ticket or a slimy payoff. #ImStillWithKap #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/tQErGRnW5E — Rev. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) August 15, 2019

On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!” See below:

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

Eric Reid and Kaepernick’s longtime friend is blasting Jay Z on Twitter, writing, “ Carolina Panthers safetyand Kaepernick’s longtime friend is blasting Jay Z on Twitter, writing, “ Jay-Z doesn’t need the NFL’s help 2 address social injustices. It was a money move 4 him & his music business. The NFL gets 2 hide behind his black face 2 try to cover up blackballing Colin. #NeoColonialism.”

Jay-Z doesn’t need the NFL’s help 2 address social injustices. It was a money move 4 him & his music business. The NFL gets 2 hide behind his black face 2 try to cover up blackballing Colin. #NeoColonialism https://t.co/tO49a1JC2c — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019

He also wrote yesterday, These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career.”

These aren’t mutually exclusive. They can both happen at the same time! It looks like your goal was to make millions and millions of dollars by assisting the NFL in burying Colin’s career. https://t.co/LFBZpbj2tw — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) August 15, 2019

Powerful words and many people are sharing the same sentiment.

Considering that type of track record, it may be prudent for us all to sit back and watch how Jay’s partnership with the NFL unfolds.

See the other reactions below.

Did Jay-Z Sell Out Colin Kaepernick? Twitter Sounds Off was originally published on newsone.com