DJ Duffey Twerking On Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live Has Quarantined Twitter Tweaking

Posted 21 hours ago

DJ Duffey has carved out an amazing niche for herself as a fun-loving personality while also commanding the 1s and 2s for French Montana. However, the beautiful Texas native nearly crashed Instagram Live after hopping on Tory Lanez‘s IG Live and giving the masses a twerking display we won’t soon forget.

We’ve had Ms. Duffey on our site in times past after becoming known for a now-classic meme and as a member of the Basketball Wives: LA cast. Since then, Duffey has moved from DJ-ing for Curren$y and working with Montana officially, and still holding court on Instagram by way of her dazzling array of looks and videos while also keeping a keen sense of humor. In fact, beyond her curves and beauty, Duffey actually seems like the coolest homegirl in the world who just happens to be holding.

But it was her dancing up a storm on IG Live that has her name trending on Twitter at the moment, and we’ve gone through her Instagram page to share some images of the lovely DJ Duffey below. We also have reactions from Twitter to Duffey’s twerk-fest as well.

Rise and grind

😭ohhhhhh ( will delete soon )

Working on the weekends like usual

Got a bad bitch, her ass tatted, whoa 😳

This ain’t for everybody

Close