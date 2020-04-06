CLOSE
Doja Cat Sexy Quarantine Outfits [Photos]

Posted April 6, 2020

Doja Cat, Doja Cat, Doja Cat! That quarantine lifestyle isn’t for everybody, but for Doja she is doing it and doing it well.

Doja posted a few pictures of her exercising social distancing but in a sexy way. As we all read this article wearing the same pajama’s for the past 3 1/2 days Doja served a few looks. FashionNova geared her up for the quarantine and now we have body goals for Quarantine Summer 2020!

Check the photos out below.

was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

