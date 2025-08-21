Drake & Adin Ross To Pay For French Streamer’s Funeral After His “Absolutely Horrific” Death

Drake and controversial streamer Adin Ross are linking up once again to give back.

This time, they’re offering to pay for the funeral costs for Jean Pormanove, a French streamer whose real name is Raphaël Graven. The 46-year-old was found dead on Monday, August 18, while he was in the middle of a 10-day stream. Once Ross found out, he took to social media with a vengeance and promised to aid Pormanove’s family.

“This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart of this deserves to face severe consequences,” Ross wrote. “I just spoke with Drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs, this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family.”

Ross’ tweet implied that Pormanove’s death was due to wrongdoing, but French newspaper Le Parisien has shut down the rumor and will conduct an investigation.

“At this stage, there is nothing suspicious, interviews are underway, and an autopsy will be performed,” the prosecutor’s office in Nice wrote in a statement to the outlet.

Le Parisien also said that hours before his death, a video of a lifeless man resembling him made the rounds on social media.

According to People, his brother asked people not to share the video.

“I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep,” wrote Graven in a translated post to his Instagram Stories. “My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, without ever letting go, I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly.”

Pormanove racked up over 500,000 subscribers across all his platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and Kick. He was known for his extreme pranks and sleep deprivation videos, where other streamers would concoct wild ideas to keep him awake, like oil being poured on him and shot at with a paintball gun.

According to France’s junior minister for AI and digital technology, Clara Chappaz, authorities are aware of the humiliating skits he did for content and wrote on X that “The death of Jean Pormanove and the violence he suffered are absolutely horrific.”

Streaming platform Kick also released a statement regarding his death.

“Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick,” the company wrote on X. “All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.”

See social media’s reaction to the death in the streaming community below.

