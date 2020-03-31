CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd FaceTimed Child Battling Cancer Before He Passed [Video]

Posted March 31, 2020

Childhood Cancer is the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S. according to childcancer.org. Elijah Patrick Williams was battling cancer and his loving parents wanted to do something nice for him.

They contacted his favorite artists to Facetime him for some moral support. Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd all showed young Elijah some love and Facetimed him to have a conversation. His reaction to each artist Facetiming was priceless.

Unfortunately Elijah has passed away recently, we are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers.

 

 

Related: Drake Shares Photos Of His Son Adonis For The First Time &amp; He Is A Cutie!

I Can’t: Chris Brown Shared The Most Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [Photo]

Drake, J.Cole & The Weeknd FaceTimed Child Battling Cancer Before He Passed [Video]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

1.

2.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close