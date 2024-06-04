Listen Live
Music

Drake Remixes Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah” To “Wah Gwan Delilah,” Social Media Extremely Confused

Published on June 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

As Drake continues to try to find new footing after beefing with Kendrick Lamar, he’s done another surprising feature.

First, he rapped over the BBL Drizzy beat on Sexxy Red’s “U My Everything,” and now he’s hopped on the 2005 song “Hey There Delilah” by the Plain White Tees after it has gotten a resurgence in popularity because of Toronto Native Snowd4y’s remix, dubbed “Wah Gwan Delilah.”

Upon hearing it, many fans initially thought it was AI, but Drake posted it to his Instagram Stories, signaling that the remix is actually legit.

Drizzy hops into his Toronto slang bag while he croons about meeting up with a crush and her history with other men.

“Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ’cause there’s bare traffic/I just show my dog your ‘Gram,” he sings.

“He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed/Your “mademoiselle” nights are geeked, I’m bent lowkey.”

Drake keeps his feature pretty short, making no mention of his beef with much of the industry and keeping it light-hearted.

“Wah gwan, Delilah? Double date me if you like me/ Brought my cro’nem for your bestie/ Sorry, he’s wearin’ a shiesty, he’s not beat/ It’s just too smokey in these streets/ You’re looking sweet,” he finishes the verse.

Just last week, Snowd4y was on the Richdiet podcast, where he spoke about a potential Drake feature. He warned that he didn’t want a soft Drake verse but needed him to come hard, saying he had to “come on it neatly.”

See how social media is reacting to the surprising Drake feature below.

Drake Remixes Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah” To “Wah Gwan Delilah,” Social Media Extremely Confused  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More From HotSpotATL
Trending
Who's HOT Artist Showcase 2024
Entertainment

Who’s HOT Artist Showcase 2024

7 items
Entertainment

Tesla Giveaway Winner Returns + How You Could Be Next! | The Morning Hustle

Entertainment News

Who Is Donald Sterling’s Girlfriend, V. Stiviano? 5 Things You Need To Know

Big Latto birthday bash atl 25
Birthday Bash

Big Latto Showin’ Out At Birthday Bash ATL 25 [VIDEO]

Outkast and Dungeon Family 32 items
News

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Money Bagg Yo Birthday Bash 2021
Birthday Bash

Moneybagg Yo At Birthday Bash ATL 25 FULL PERFORMANCE

Fusion's All Def Roast: The Smoked Out Roast Of Snoop Dogg - Arrivals
Yo' Durtty

Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]

Birthday Bash ATL 2024 - (Individual Artist Artwork)
Entertainment

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Key Glock

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close